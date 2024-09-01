At that event, the company discussed how advertising the game with the sex scene with bear (who is a transformed druid, let’s be clear) somewhat changed the way people perceived the game.

Baldurs Gate 3 It’s a success and everyone takes it for granted, but before the release there was no absolute certainty that the game would get so much visibility. After a year, the team at Larian Studios has made available a Retrospective at PAX West 2024 in which he presents the game.

Larian’s Tale of the Bear Scene in Baldur’s Gate 3

The founder of Larian Studios and game director Swen Vincke recalled that the publishing team hilariously yelled after the livestream, “We’ve been banned on TikTok!” over the bear sex scene. The team’s moms also didn’t particularly appreciate the scene, it said.

“Actually there was a bit of debate [sul mostrare la scena dell’orso prima di pubblicare il gioco] because we wanted the audience to choose which scene to see [durante la diretta]so we didn’t know what he was going to choose, and we were actually more uncomfortable with the other part,” Vincke explained, referring to the other, spicier sex scene that could have been chosen instead. “The non-bear scene would have gotten us banned on more than just TikTok,” screenwriter Adam Smith joked.

Vincke explained that the team ultimately decided to go with the bear sex scene because it gives a sense of what Baldur’s Gate 3 is about: a fun, sometimes rambling gameand “mature” where everything is allowed.

The team reminds us that it had also presented a short love scene with Karlachas the team didn’t want people to think that Baldur’s Gate 3 was lighthearted and that there wouldn’t be any deeper romantic scenes. “We wanted to show the breadth and diversity of the romances in the game,” Smith continued, “we wanted to show that there were different kinds of moments, because I love the bear scene – I think it’s awesome – but we didn’t want people to think that was all we did with romances. We wanted to show the breadth of it.”

We also know that the Baldur’s Gate 3 update with the new endings is coming very soon.