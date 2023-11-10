Although this time the award in question has the title of UGOTY or Ultimate Game of the Year. It is necessary to point out that in this category the Larian Studios title had to surpass 19 other competitors.
Baldur’s Gate 3 faced proposals of the size of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6just to mention a few.
The list of other video games that the big winner of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 had to overcome is the following:
- Alan Wake 2
- Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Cocoon
- Dead Space Remake
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Forza Motorsport
- HiFi Rush
- Lords of the Fallen
We recommend: Baldur’s Gate 3 would finally have a release date for Xbox Series
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Sea of Stars
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- starfield
- Street Fighter 6
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Baldur’s Gate 3In addition to winning these titles in the Game of the Year category, it also won in PC Game of the Year, as well as Best Narration, Best Visual Design, Best Community Game and Best Supporting Actor.
Its creators, Larian Studios, won Studio of the Year recognition. So this title is the one that shone the most at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023. But it was not the only winner, there were others.
Baldur’s Gate 3 and the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023
If we leave out the categories that we mentioned before related to Baldur’s Gate 3 and Larian Studios the rest of the list of winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 is as follows:
- Still Playing Award – No Man’s Sky
- Best Game Expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Indie Game – Sea of Stars
- Best VR Game – Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Best Multiplayer Game – Mortal Kombat 1
- Best Sound – Final Fantasy XVI
- Best Game Trailer – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Best Streaming Game – Valorant
- Best Video Game Hardware – PSVR 2
- Innovation Award – Coccoon / Geometric Interactive
- Critics’ Choice Award – Alan Wake II
- Best Leading Actor – Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI
- Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Xbox Game of the Year – starfield
- PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4
- Most Anticipated Game – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Regarding the Best Supporting Actor award for Baldur’s Gate 3 The one we mentioned before who received this recognition was Neil Newborn for his interpretation of Astarion.
Apart from Baldur’s Gate 3 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.
(Visited 76 times, 18 visits today)
#Baldurs #Gate #takes #Top #Game #Golden #Joystick #Awards