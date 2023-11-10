













Baldur’s Gate 3 takes the Top Game of 2023 at the Golden Joystick Awards









Although this time the award in question has the title of UGOTY or Ultimate Game of the Year. It is necessary to point out that in this category the Larian Studios title had to surpass 19 other competitors.

Baldur’s Gate 3 faced proposals of the size of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6just to mention a few.

The list of other video games that the big winner of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 had to overcome is the following:

Alan Wake 2

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Cocoon

Dead Space Remake

Diablo 4

Final Fantasy 16

Forza Motorsport

HiFi Rush

Lords of the Fallen

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Metroid Prime Remastered

Resident Evil 4 Remake

Sea of ​​Stars

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

starfield

Street Fighter 6

Super Mario Bros Wonder

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Fountain: Larian Studios.

Baldur’s Gate 3In addition to winning these titles in the Game of the Year category, it also won in PC Game of the Year, as well as Best Narration, Best Visual Design, Best Community Game and Best Supporting Actor.

Its creators, Larian Studios, won Studio of the Year recognition. So this title is the one that shone the most at the Golden Joystick Awards 2023. But it was not the only winner, there were others.

Baldur’s Gate 3 and the winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023

If we leave out the categories that we mentioned before related to Baldur’s Gate 3 and Larian Studios the rest of the list of winners of the Golden Joystick Awards 2023 is as follows:

Still Playing Award – No Man’s Sky

Best Game Expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best Indie Game – Sea of ​​Stars

Best VR Game – Horizon Call of the Mountain

Best Multiplayer Game – Mortal Kombat 1

Best Sound – Final Fantasy XVI

Best Game Trailer – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Best Streaming Game – Valorant

Fountain: Larian Studios.

Best Video Game Hardware – PSVR 2

Innovation Award – Coccoon / Geometric Interactive

Critics’ Choice Award – Alan Wake II

Best Leading Actor – Ben Starr, Final Fantasy XVI

Nintendo Game of the Year – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Xbox Game of the Year – starfield

PlayStation Game of the Year – Resident Evil 4

Most Anticipated Game – Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Regarding the Best Supporting Actor award for Baldur’s Gate 3 The one we mentioned before who received this recognition was Neil Newborn for his interpretation of Astarion.

