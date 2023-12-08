Mexico City.- David defeated Goliath. The mouse roared louder than the lion. This is how we could describe what happened last night at The Game Awards with Baldur’s Gate 3’s Game of the Year victory over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Timothée Chalamet, fashionable actor for the film Wonka, opened the envelope before an expectant audience. “And the Game of the Year is Baldur’s Gate 3.”

The applause resounded and Swen Vincke, general director of Larian Studios, the developer behind the title, stood up, dressed in armor, an important element in the video game, and approached the stage escorted by his colleagues.

“I didn’t expect it anymore,” Vincke admitted as he took the microphone on stage. Although everything looked like Nintendo’s Zelda would win the recognition. Lae’zel swung the sword at Link and managed to take the throne from him.

Various entertainment and video game media predicted that Tears of Kingdom would win the coveted award. Different gaming content creators pointed out similar things.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was placed above Remedy Entertainment’s Alan Wake 2 video games; Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games; Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. Wonder; and the aforementioned Zelda.

It is not the first RPG to win, but it is the first that does not belong to giant companies like Bethesda or BioWare; Nor was it developed by mastodons like Rockstar Games, Nintendo or PlayStation Studios; nor does it have Epic Games, Electronic Arts or Square Enix behind it.

The Baldur’s Gate franchise was not created by Larian Studios, in fact it was developed by BioWare, but they acquired the rights in 2019.

The task was to revitalize the saga, maintaining the essence, but with fresh elements, something they achieved, or at least the followers recognized the work, since Baldur’s Gate 3 also won the award for Best Game chosen by the community.

Other awards it won were Best Performance, Best Multiplayer and Best RPG. It is the first time that Larian Studios, a Belgian developer, has obtained this award.

Moments after The Game Awards ceremony ended, Larian Studios and Xbox announced that the digital version of the video game is now available on Xbox Series. In Mexico it has a price of 1,239 pesos.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 also surprised during the night, nominated for best game of the year and other weight categories, but it did not win any winged statuette.