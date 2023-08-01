Nvidia released its usual monthly update on games getting support for the technology DLSS and other solutions from the company, which in this case includes Baldur’s Gate 3 and four other games.

The colossal RPG from Larian Studios, arriving on PC on August 3, will therefore have support for DLSS 2 and DLAA, according to reports from NVIDIA, after nearly three years in Early Access. In its definitive form, Baldur’s Gate 3 can therefore be played with DLSS 2 activated, as well as other technological solutions from NVIDIA.

As reported in the release, GeForce RTX gamers will be able to maximize graphics quality with NVIDIA DLAA or increase frame-rate through NVIDIA DLSS 2. Specifically, gamers of GeForce RTX 40 Series will see an average performance increase of 93%, claims NVIDIA, enabling a 4k experience at 60+ FPS for GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and beyond.

On GeForce NOWUltimate service subscribers will be able to use cloud GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in 4K 120 FPS/120 Hz on all compatible devices. With DLSS and DLAA, GeForce RTX gamers will be able to enjoy the definitive gaming experience of Baldur’s Gate 3.