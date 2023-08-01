Nvidia released its usual monthly update on games getting support for the technology DLSS and other solutions from the company, which in this case includes Baldur’s Gate 3 and four other games.
The colossal RPG from Larian Studios, arriving on PC on August 3, will therefore have support for DLSS 2 and DLAA, according to reports from NVIDIA, after nearly three years in Early Access. In its definitive form, Baldur’s Gate 3 can therefore be played with DLSS 2 activated, as well as other technological solutions from NVIDIA.
As reported in the release, GeForce RTX gamers will be able to maximize graphics quality with NVIDIA DLAA or increase frame-rate through NVIDIA DLSS 2. Specifically, gamers of GeForce RTX 40 Series will see an average performance increase of 93%, claims NVIDIA, enabling a 4k experience at 60+ FPS for GeForce RTX 4060 Ti and beyond.
On GeForce NOWUltimate service subscribers will be able to use cloud GeForce RTX 4080 GPUs to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in 4K 120 FPS/120 Hz on all compatible devices. With DLSS and DLAA, GeForce RTX gamers will be able to enjoy the definitive gaming experience of Baldur’s Gate 3.
Also Lost Soul Aside and Remnant 2 with DLSS at launch
Other games set to receive support for DLSS coming soon August are the following:
- DESORDRE: A Puzzle Game Adventure – upgrades to Unreal Engine 5.2 and adds NVIDIA RTX Direct Illumination, NVIDIA Shader Execution Reordering, and NVIDIA DLSS 3 for an average performance improvement of 3.6X at 4K with maximum settings enabled
- Lost Soul Aside – coming with DLSS 3
- Remnant II – available now with DLSS 3
- Grand Emprise: Time Travel Survival – available now with DLSS 2
Among these we note the confirmation of the support of DLSS 3 for Lost Soul Aside directly at launch, just as the technology is already present in Remnant 2.
