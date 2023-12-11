Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian has said that Xbox players should manually update their consoles to combat instances where game crashes make save files disappear.

Larian made the announcement today via a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which the studio said it had also pushed a small live update for Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox that contained “stability fixes.”

“We're aware of saves disappearing after a crash,” Larian continued. “An update is available from Xbox to help with some of these issues, please manually update your Xbox through the system menu.”



It's unclear what the cause is of these game crashes – or why save files are being affected. The fact that Xbox itself appears to have made a system update live to assist with the issue is interesting, however – and perhaps speaks to the importance of Baldur's Gate 3 for the console.

Baldur's Gate 3 finally arrived on Xbox Series X/S last week, after a lengthy wait and without the game's split-screen mode available on Series S.

Baldur's Gate 3 has received plenty of updates since its initial launch, not least of all a brand new epilogue to tie up the story, as well as a permadeath mode.

