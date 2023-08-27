The confirmation comes via a post on Twitter / X where Microsoft revealed that it will continue to collaborate with Larian to “to explore the addition of split screen on Series S after launch “.

Larian Studios and Microsoft will continue to work on the split screen co-op Of Baldur’s Gate 3 For Xbox Series S which therefore at best could arrive after launch with an update.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to Xbox this year

As you may already know, for speed up publishing times versions of Baldur’s Gate 3, Microsoft and Larian have reached an agreement that will allow the studio to launch the game on Series S without split-screen co-op, despite the parity rule of the Xbox Series X and S versions usually imposed by the giant of Redmond.

The alternative would have been to postpone the release of the Xbox versions to 2024, as suggested several times by the studio, once the problems with the split-screen co-op on Series S have been resolved.

We remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is already available on PC, while the PS5 version is scheduled for September 6th. As already mentioned, the Xbox Series X | S version is scheduled for 2023, but still does not have a precise release date carved in stone, so we just have to wait for further communications from Larian and Microsoft.