Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most promising Western RPGs ever, but some developers have asked to consider it a anomaly and not a new one standard considering the resources available to Larian Studios, the development team.

The reasons for the request

Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to be wonderful

The debate was born by Xalavier Nelson Jr, the head of the study Strange Scaffold (Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, El Paso, Elsewhere), who on Twitter mentioned some elements that make Baldur’s Gate 3 a unique title in the panorama of game development.

Let’s see what they are: it has had a very long development cycle, which started in 2017; was able to count on the knowledge gained from two previous titles, Divinity: Original Sin and Original Sin II; was successful in early access, getting a lot of comments and money from the community; was developed by a team of more than 400 people, spread across seven offices; owns the license to one of the entertainment industry’s largest properties ever.

Nelson Jr. is therefore concerned that if a title with these numbers were considered a new standard and was compared with other titles of the same genre made by teams that do not have the same resources, development tools and experience, it would end up holding back the whole genre, creating “expectations and conditions under which your favorite authors may no longer be able to give you what you love.”

Naturally, Nelson Jr. also expressed words of great appreciation for the work done by Larian with Baldur’s Gate 3, only that he asks that it be framed for what it is, that is, an anomaly, as he defines it, and not a potential standard, which done in very few can afford to reach into the world of hardcore RPGs (if at all).