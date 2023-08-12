













This is quite curious, since until now it seemed that the race for the 2023 GOTY was already quite defined. However, this title from Larian Studios came to show us that this is not the case and that we can still have surprises for the rest of the year.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the big surprises of the year, but more can follow

If you visit the social networks, each group already had its perfect candidate to win the GOTY. Nintendo fans, and apparently the general public, had their bets on Tears of the Kingdom. PlayStation fans were inclined to final fantasy 16 and spider-man 2. Finally, Xbox fans have all their hopes pinned on Starfield.

Baldur’s Gate 3 It came to break several pools that were already being assembled, but it may not be the last surprise we will have. After all, 2023 still has four months ahead loaded with many games that could surprise us.

We still need to have Armored Cored VI: Fires of Rubicon from the hand of FromSoftware. This study has been characterized by its quality in its latest titles and even won the GOTY last year with Elden Ring. To this let’s add that several previews of this mecha game ensured that it is an exciting and engaging experience.

In October we will have several heavyweights with the arrival of titles like Super Mario Wonder, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Alan Wake I and Forza Motorsport. All of them very promising titles that could give us a surprise similar to that of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Grades aren’t always everything

Of course, even with the arrival of Baldur’s Gate 3, the race for GOTY remains undefined. Although it remains the highest rated game of 2023 until the arrival of The Game Awards, this does not ensure its triumph. After all, in the past games that were not the best for critics have taken the prize.

Let’s remember the triumph of It Takes Two in 2021. The game on Metacritic had a rating of 87, which was a bit far from perfect. Yet he managed to rise above Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and deathloop. Both were the favorites of the night and had a better critical reception.

This is because The Game Awards judges take other factors into consideration. Such as their accessibility, the way they push the medium or even their ability to keep players hooked months after their releases.

So if there’s something Baldur’s Gate 3 could teach us is that we must be open to surprise. Therefore, perhaps it does not make sense to be discussing the GOTY from now on. It may even be taken by a game we don’t even know about at the moment.

