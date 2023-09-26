Also Baldur’s Gate 3 emerges as a subject for cosplayers, as demonstrated by this beautiful Shadowheart cosplay from Vinnegalwho managed to perfectly portray the characteristics of the charming fighting woman.

Like most of the characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, Shadowheart also needs to be found and addition to the party through various choices by the player, but his presence is then important in many situations, representing one of the absolute protagonists of the story.

Shadowheart is a cleric with a peculiar character: it tends to keep to itself but does not disdain even ironic comments on the player’s actions, so it is interesting to always keep it at hand during the raids in Baldur’s Gate 3.