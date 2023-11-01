Also Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a subject for cosplayers, as demonstrated by this notable one Shadowheart cosplay from Shirogane_samahowever not new to the character, which perfectly reconstructs the characteristics of the fascinating member of the game’s cast.
Like most of the characters in Larian’s RPG, Shadowheart also needs to be found and addition to the party through various choices by the player, but it is a presence of great importance in the development of the story, representing one of the absolute protagonists of the story.
Shadowheart is a cleric with a peculiar character: it tends to keep to itself but does not disdain even ironic comments on the player’s actions, so it is interesting to always keep it at hand during raids in Baldur’s Gate 3.
Shirogane_sama’s interpretation
The work done by Shirogane_sama is truly remarkable, with the costume reproduced to perfection but also with a certain care in the reconstruction of the particular hair and hairstyle. Even the makeup and general attitude seem right in line with the original character.
The girl had already demonstrated the remarkable ability to transform into this character in the previous Shadowheart cosplay by Shirogane_sama, while we had seen other convincing interpretations of this element of the cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 with the Shadowheart cosplay by vinnegal and with that of Helly Valentine.
#Baldurs #Gate #Shadowheart #cosplay #Shirogane #continues #amaze