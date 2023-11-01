Also Baldur’s Gate 3 has become a subject for cosplayers, as demonstrated by this notable one Shadowheart cosplay from Shirogane_samahowever not new to the character, which perfectly reconstructs the characteristics of the fascinating member of the game’s cast.

Like most of the characters in Larian’s RPG, Shadowheart also needs to be found and addition to the party through various choices by the player, but it is a presence of great importance in the development of the story, representing one of the absolute protagonists of the story.

Shadowheart is a cleric with a peculiar character: it tends to keep to itself but does not disdain even ironic comments on the player’s actions, so it is interesting to always keep it at hand during raids in Baldur’s Gate 3.