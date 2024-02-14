Shadowheart in his silver-haired version shines in the last one cosplay realized by narga_lifestreamwho wanted to pay homage to the famous character from Baldur's Gate 3 with a truly fantastic interpretation.

“The most popular romance, the gods' favorite princess: here's my second cosplay of the month, a Shadowheart inspired by Selune from Dungeons & Dragons”, who earned 90 million dollars thanks to Baldur's Gate 3.

“I want to make more in-game costumes, but I decided to start with this original design. What fate did you choose for Shadowheart in your run of Baldur's Gate 3? In both of my runs I chose different paths for the final quest, but always opted for the silver hair.”