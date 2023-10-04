Baldur’s Gate 3 is a great success and Helly Valentine wanted to celebrate it created a cosplay Of Shadowheart, one of the most famous characters from the RPG by Larian Studios. The result? Full of charm.

The interpretation created by disharmonica is very faithful in terms of accessories and makeup takes some liberties as regards the costume, without showing more skin than necessary and maintaining a certain balance.

Meanwhile, Baldur’s Gate 3 was the most played title on Steam Deck in September 2023 and the official numbers of the project are awaited, which we imagine it easily totaled a few million copies sold.