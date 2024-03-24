Following the typical character trait of Baldur's Gate 3, Shadowheart must also be found and addition to the party through various choices by the player, but it is one of the first additions that are most evident and its presence then emerges as particularly important in many situations, representing one of the most charismatic characters within the story.

From Baldur's Gate 3 let's see another one Shadowheart cosplay or Cuorescuro as in the Italian version, once again by cinderys_art who has become a true specialist on the subject, who also in this case managed to perfectly reproduce the characteristics of the fascinating cleric.

The Shadowheart by cinderys_art

Beyond the fighter's undeniable charm, Shadowheart is a cleric with a peculiar character: it tends to keep to itself but does not disdain even ironic comments on the player's actions, so it is interesting to always keep it at hand during raids in Baldur's Gate 3.

Also in this case, the work done by cinderys_art is impressive, as we had already had the opportunity to evaluate in other cases: Shadowheart's armor was reproduced to perfection, as was the particular hair and hairstyle, furthermore in this case there is a montage with the background of the official illustrations to further strengthen the effect.

If you are looking for other performances of this kind on the same character, we refer you to the Shadowheart cosplay from annitheduck, to that of Melamori in an elegant evening dress, to the Shadowheart cosplay from Shirogane and to that of narga_lifestream.