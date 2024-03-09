Baldur's Gate 3 it is confirming itself as a subject for cosplayers, in particular with regard to a particular character, as this also demonstrates Shadowheart cosplayor Cuorescuro as in the Italian version, by cinderys_artwho managed to perfectly reproduce the characteristics of the charming cleric.

Like most of the characters in Baldur's Gate 3, Shadowheart also needs to be found and addition to the party through various choices by the player, but his presence is then important in many situations, representing one of the most charismatic characters in the story.

Beyond its undeniable charm, Shadowheart is a cleric with a peculiar character: it tends to keep to itself but does not disdain even ironic comments on the player's actions, so it is interesting to always keep it at hand during raids in Baldur's Gate 3.