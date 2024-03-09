Baldur's Gate 3 it is confirming itself as a subject for cosplayers, in particular with regard to a particular character, as this also demonstrates Shadowheart cosplayor Cuorescuro as in the Italian version, by cinderys_artwho managed to perfectly reproduce the characteristics of the charming cleric.
Like most of the characters in Baldur's Gate 3, Shadowheart also needs to be found and addition to the party through various choices by the player, but his presence is then important in many situations, representing one of the most charismatic characters in the story.
Beyond its undeniable charm, Shadowheart is a cleric with a peculiar character: it tends to keep to itself but does not disdain even ironic comments on the player's actions, so it is interesting to always keep it at hand during raids in Baldur's Gate 3.
The incredible Shadowheart by cinderys_art
The work done by cinderys_art is impressive: Shadowheart's costume has been reproduced to perfection, as has the particular hair and hairstyle, as befits a true professional.
Even the makeup and general attitude seem right in line with the original character, and the skill of the cosplayer is such that it earned her the official support of Larian Studios for this interpretation.
If you are looking for other performances of this kind on the same character, we refer you to the Shadowheart cosplay from annitheduck, to that of Melamori in an elegant evening dress, to the Shadowheart cosplay from Shirogane and to that of narga_lifestream.
