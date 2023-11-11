Baldur’s Gate 3 has swept the board at the 2023 Golden Joystick Awards.

Baldur’s Gate 3 secured wins for best storytelling, best visual design, studio of the year, best game community, PC game of the year, and the ultimate game of the year, while Neil Newbon, who plays Astarion, also took home an award for best-supporting performer.



It’s the only time in the award show’s 41-year history that a single game has secured seven wins across all categories.

The next biggest winner was Final Fantasy 16, which won best audio and best lead performer for Ben Starr, who plays Clive Rosfield.

The full list of winners can be seen below: