Larian Studios has made available the second hotfix Of Baldur’s Gate, a hotfix designed to address the most pressing issues reported by users in the game. Well, what are the novelty of the patch in question?

There list of glitches fixed it’s quite long, we’re talking about something like three hundred crashes, freezes and bugs. Some problems occurred when saving in the middle of dialogues or when the latter were suddenly stopped, causing the application to close.

There was obviously no shortage of embarrassing graphical malfunctions, linked for example to the oversized genitals, which apparently used to come out of some clothes due to incorrect interaction between the polygons. Things that happen.