Baldur’s Gate 3 he totaled sales for over 2.5 million copies during its period in early access on Steam: Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios, revealed it during an interview with Jason Schreier.

It is obviously one very solid starting point for the game, which just a few hours after the launch of the full version has already surpassed 500,000 contemporary players on the Valve digital platform, beating several blockbusters.

Most likely those 2.5 million copies sold will therefore only be the beginning of a journey that will lead the expected RPG to achieve cash extraordinary, also judging by the already very high first votes for Baldur’s Gate 3.