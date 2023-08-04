Baldur’s Gate 3 he totaled sales for over 2.5 million copies during its period in early access on Steam: Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios, revealed it during an interview with Jason Schreier.
It is obviously one very solid starting point for the game, which just a few hours after the launch of the full version has already surpassed 500,000 contemporary players on the Valve digital platform, beating several blockbusters.
Most likely those 2.5 million copies sold will therefore only be the beginning of a journey that will lead the expected RPG to achieve cash extraordinary, also judging by the already very high first votes for Baldur’s Gate 3.
Early Access entries and the war in Ukraine
Swen Vincke talked about how the earnings made by Baldur’s Gate 3 during Early Access were essential to continue the development of the game, especially considering the different challenges that the team had to face, from the pandemic to the invasion of Ukraine, which led to the closure of the St. Petersburg offices.
That’s not all: the release of Starfield was also an element to be taken into due consideration, and it is partly for this reason that the debut of Baldur’s Gate 3 was anticipated on PC.
