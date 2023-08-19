Based on what can be safely called the strangest source seen to date for video game sales data, it appears that Baldur’s Gate 3 have sold 5.2 million copies so far on Steamabout two weeks after the release date.
The data comes from none other thanBelgian Embassy in Chinaaccording to reports from various online sources and also visible through the Chinese site Weibo.com, in which we read that the embassy in question would have advertised the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 and its extraordinary results.
In the report we read that, with data updated to August 16, 2023, Baldur’s Gate has sold “5.2 million copies on PC through the Steam platform, with more than 870,000 users and 94.3% positive user reviews.
A likely number
In fact, we already know that the game has sold around 2.5 million copies in Early Access, so that would be another 2.7 million copies in the space of two weeks on Steam, a very likely amount considering the success which is collecting.
There strangeness of the matter can be partially mitigated by thinking about the fact that Larian Studio is a team based in Belgium, therefore the fact of reporting its extraordinary results has to do with the promotion of the whole Belgian industry and the country in general by the connected embassy.
However, the bizarreness of a body of this kind that sets out to detect and publish video game sales data on Steam remains, but Baldur’s Gate 3 also in this does not seem to be exactly a normal game. Today we saw that Aria wants to review the patch system in Baldur’s Gate 3 after the problems with hotfix 4, which may have caused problems with saves.
