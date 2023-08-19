Based on what can be safely called the strangest source seen to date for video game sales data, it appears that Baldur’s Gate 3 have sold 5.2 million copies so far on Steamabout two weeks after the release date.

The data comes from none other thanBelgian Embassy in Chinaaccording to reports from various online sources and also visible through the Chinese site Weibo.com, in which we read that the embassy in question would have advertised the launch of Baldur’s Gate 3 and its extraordinary results.

In the report we read that, with data updated to August 16, 2023, Baldur’s Gate has sold “5.2 million copies on PC through the Steam platform, with more than 870,000 users and 94.3% positive user reviews.