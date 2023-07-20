Larian Studios explained to Jason Schreier that he will send i review codes Of Badlur’s Gate 3 on July 28, 2023, which is a few days before the game’s release scheduled for August 3, 2023. The reason given is that the developers are very busy developing the game. Probably the early release of the PC version compared to what was initially planned, a choice dictated by not wanting to superimpose it on that of Starfield, claimed its part.

Given the length of the game, between 75 and 100 hours to complete once the main campaign, according to Schreier, it is unlikely that there will be any sympathetic reviews for the launch date.