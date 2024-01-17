













Yes, as incredible as it may sound, it is, and we are talking about a concurrent player base of more than 200 thousand on this Valve platform.

The figures are quite recent, since they correspond to mid-January 2024. It is clear that the owners of this title take everything in stride.

The first act of Baldur's Gate 3 It's just a very small part of the full game, which has a lot to offer players.

This is reflected in the name of the first achievement obtained by passing this section, which is The Plot Thicks.

In contrast, and according to Steam data, there are players who have already accumulated more than 400 hours of play with this title. There are those who are dedicating time to this adventure.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

The person who discovered these details is a Reddit user, BoyThasCap, who noticed that only 49.3% of gamers Baldur's Gate 3 They obtained the achievement mentioned before.

That's five and a half months after its release on PC. There is data that suggests that on Xbox Series X|S the proportion is 39% but it is not so certain, since the measurement is not as precise. The reason is that it depends on the affiliates of the TrueAchievements site.

And since not all users of the Xbox consoles mentioned above have an account there, it is not possible to extrapolate the data precisely.

Another detail that comes to light is that 90.7% of the players of Baldur's Gate 3 They've already moved on from Nautiloid, the game tutorial.

Fountain: Larian Studios.

These figures do not mean that fans stopped playing this title. It could rather be a sign that they are too busy enjoying the first act before moving on.

Apart from Baldur's Gate 3 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

