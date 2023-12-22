Baldur's Gate 3 has regained the top of the global top 10 Of Steam thanks to the 10% discount applied for the winter sales of the Valve store. It must be said that the Larian Studios title had continued to sell well regardless of the sales, given that it had remained permanently in the global top 10, but has now regained its prominent position, which is particularly relevant, considering that in the sales periods Steam sells literally tens of millions of units of its various games.

RPGs are great

The current global Steam top 10

The Steam ranking of the first day of sales also offers us interesting considerations. Meanwhile, it should be noted the presence of five action and non-action role-playing games in the top ten positions.

In addition to Baldur's Gate 3 we have Elden Ring in third position (it is the game that has recovered the most positions with sales), Cyberpunk 2077 in fifth position, the Phantom Liberty expansion in ninth position and Hogwarts Legacy in tenth.

Whereas the rest of the ranking is occupied by Steam Decks (second position, hardware), Counter-Strike 2 (fourth position, free-to-play live service shooter), Lethal Company (sixth position, cooperative horror), Call of Duty (seventh position, bringing together various products) and Dota 2 ( eighth position, MOBA), we can say without hesitation that role-playing games are one of the most appreciated genres by those who buy games at full price, at least on PC.