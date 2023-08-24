L’exit Of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S it was confirmed for 2023 by the CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, who said he had spoken to Phil Spencer and found a solution with him to speed up the game’s conversion work.
According to Vincke’s words, on Xbox Series X we will find all the improvements made to the experience in the meantime and there will also be the co-op in split-screen, which however will be missing on Xbox Series S.
Ultimately it is a acceptable compromise, especially considering the already widely discussed difficulties in bringing the title to Microsoft’s next-gen economic console. Ah, in all cases the cross-save with the Steam version will not be missing.
Will Microsoft contribute to the development?
Although Vincke has not spoken openly about it, it is probable that the solution found by Larian Studios and Microsoft to speed up work on the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 implies the involvement of the Redmond house itself and its first party studios, which will contribute to development.
After all, wait until 2024 to see such an important and acclaimed title arrive on Xbox it wouldn’t have been the best choice for owners of the Microsoft console, even more so given that the launch on PS5 will take place within a few days, on September 6th.
