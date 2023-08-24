L’exit Of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S it was confirmed for 2023 by the CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, who said he had spoken to Phil Spencer and found a solution with him to speed up the game’s conversion work.

According to Vincke’s words, on Xbox Series X we will find all the improvements made to the experience in the meantime and there will also be the co-op in split-screen, which however will be missing on Xbox Series S.

Ultimately it is a acceptable compromise, especially considering the already widely discussed difficulties in bringing the title to Microsoft’s next-gen economic console. Ah, in all cases the cross-save with the Steam version will not be missing.