Larian Studios has good news for PC gamers and bad news for PS5 gamers. Indeed, the study announced that the PC release date Of Baldur’s Gate 3 was brought forward to August 3, 2023therefore almost a month earlier than that of August 31 indicated previously.

On the contrary, the PS5 version has been pushed back to September 6thso we’re luckily talking about just one more week of waiting for console players.

Confirmation came via a community update, where director Michael Douse explained that the PC version is basically ready and it doesn’t make sense to postpone the release further, especially considering how busy the August – September period is, which will also see the release of Starfield, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Mortal Kombat 1, Lies of P and Payday 3, right to name a few.

“Our studio has always been committed to publishing on as many platforms as possible, depending on availability. We knew we had to reach a technical level to match our design ambitions, but delaying the PC version, which we thought was ready, seemed a bad move, especially in such a busy launch period,” explains managing editor Michael Douse, Douse said.

Furthermore, in the same post, the 60 fps for the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 and some impressive numbers that give a good idea of ​​the monumental work done by Larian Studios were revealed.

Further details on Baldur’s Gate 3 will be revealed on July 7th during the live event Panel From Hell: Release Showcase. Recently, however, we reviewed the game on the occasion of the PC Gaming Show, where the main city of the same name was presented in detail with a video.