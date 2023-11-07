Larian has reintroduced the ability to do sex quickly with Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3 , that is, to quickly develop a love story that leads to mating. Many gamers asked him this, in particular those who carefully follow the speedrun scene, in which there is also the category for those who have sex the fastest in the game.

With Baldur’s Gate 3’s fourth major patch, Larian has made some more difficult love stories. In particular, Lae’zel has begun to no longer give himself away until the player-led character has proven his worth. That is, she had started, because now everything is back to how it was before, so as to save the sex speedruns. Evidently there was a fear of a major backlash from an image point of view, otherwise such attention cannot be explained by something like this.

The happy news was reported by speedrunner Mae, who reported the effects of the minor 5MB patch published a few hours after the major one. Basically, Lae’zel is back to her old self, so as to allow the community to try to break the 2 minute record to have a fluid exchange with her.

For the rest, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is available for PC and PS5 and should also be released soon on Xbox Series X/S.