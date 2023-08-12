Larian Studiosvia a Tweet from Michael Douselet it be known that the version Playstation 5 Of Baldur’s Gate 3the latest work of the software house, will be released including all the improvements and updates received from the version pc of the title.

Baldur’s Gate 3 landed on pc worldwide in early August and was a huge success, shattering the record for most concurrent players on Steam. The version Playstation 5on the other hand, leads the ranking for the highest number of pre-orders placed.

Set over a century after the events narrated in Baldur’s Gate 2: Shadows of Amn, the title offers the possibility to play in single or to enjoy a cooperative experience with your friends. Unlike previous installments in the series, Baldur’s Gate 3 implemented a turn-based combat system similar to the one seen in Divinity: Origin Sin. The battles are based on the rules of the fifth edition of Dungeons and Dragons. The version Playstation 5 Of Baldur’s Gate 3 is scheduled for September 6, 2023, while the version for Xbox Series X/S it had some problems during development and seems to have to wait at least a year for it to see the light