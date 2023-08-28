The version PS5 Of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be present in form playable at PAX West 2023the new edition of the video game event which will take place from 1 to 4 September in Seattle: Larian Studios announced it.

The most pre-ordered PS5 game on the PlayStation Store, Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to the Sony console next September 6thwith an edition apparently updated with the latest news and improvements already available to PC users.

PAX West 2023 will therefore be an interesting opportunity for understand sensations and evaluations of event visitors about this long-awaited conversion, a few days before the official launch.