The success of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the PC version it was truly amazing, to the point that it was almost impossible that Larian Studios did not also opt for a console version. To no one’s surprise, it then fell to PS5 welcome the latest fantasy RPG set in the Forgotten Realms, a title so vast that it is literally scary. There were many, however, who feared for the success of the porting, given that a title like Baldur’s Gate might not be welcomed in the best way by console users. Luckily, after spending quite a few hours in this PlayStation edition, we can say with absolute certainty that the danger is averted.

The problems that have afflicted the Xbox Series S and the split screen co-op (which works great on PS5) have inevitably postponed the release on Microsoft platforms, but fortunately the PS5 version remained untouchedgiven that among other things it is capable of also introduce several extras compared to the PC edition of the RPG.

But let’s go step by step: Baldur’s Gate 3 on PlayStation 5 has been ported in the best possible way, so much so that using the joypad is not a problem at all. The use of a pad may not be the best way to exploit gaming mechanisms created specifically for the PC version, but we assure you that the experience played with a controller does not lose its charm one iota.

Welcome back to the Forgotten Realms

The console experience packaged by Larian on PS5 works greatalso and above all with regards tointerface: both exploration and very long combat sessions are handled with the same care and attention as the personal computer version. The DualSense functionality they fit perfectly, like the haptic resistance of the right backbone or the change of character with the left backbone, just as the choice to assign immediate commands to other key presses is fluid, capable of speeding up everything, especially if you decide to opt for characters armed with swords and able to prefer hand-to-hand combat.

Perhaps regarding the magical classes the game scroll appears a little slower, given the quantity of spells available (between attack, healing, support and summoning), but it is a choice that Larian Studios took into consideration immediately, since the game entered its Early Access phase several years ago. Without too many problems even the management of movement and targeting of opponents, which on PS5 behaves in exactly the same way as the native version.

Graphics and technique

As regards the technical aspect, if with a high level PC configuration the game was fluid and without hitches, on PlayStation 5 we are at an equally high leveldespite some small compromise. The settings are in fact the same as the Ultra settings on PC, with a native resolution of 1440 upscaled to 4K, with v-sync activated and 3Stable 0 fps. Some small drops in frame rate in the most frenetic situations are the only downside to an equally excellent graphics sector, which will in no way make you feel the lack of a particularly high-performance PC in your hands.

Unlike Quality mode, the Performance mode that’s perhaps what we feel like advise against, with a base resolution of 1080p upscaled to 1440p, but with upscaling capable of excessively “damaging” some details of the surrounding environment. Another discordant note are the loading timesdefinitely more long on the Sony console compared to what we saw on PC. It’s also true that, for the rest, the Divinity Engine moves everything which is a pleasure, proving to be perfect and functional for its purpose (not to mention that the PS5 edition has all, absolutely all, the updates of the PC version). In any case, at this address you will find the review of the personal computer edition, with all the details on the plot and more which for obvious reasons were eluded by the review of the PS5 console edition.