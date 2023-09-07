Digital Foundry published his analysis of the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3. The verdict is positive, with tech enthusiasts who were almost completely satisfied with the port. “Almost”, as some performance issues were noted in Act 3.
But let’s go in order. Confirming what ElAnalistaDeBits said in his video analysis, Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers two graphics modes. The preset quality offers a native resolution of 1440p and framerate locked at 30 fps. The performance mode instead achieves the same resolution but by upscaling starting from a minimum resolution of 960p, which corresponds to the preset quality of the FSR 2.
Where the two reviews differ and how they compare to the PC version. In fact, Digital Foundry states that on PS5 Baldur’s Gate 3 is visually practically identical to the PC version with Ultra settingswhere ElAnalistaDeBits compared it to the medium/high preset.
Solid performances… until Act III
Side performance, Digital Foundry states that the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 hits and holds its target with both graphics modes stably on most occasions. However, tech enthusiasts have criticized the complete absence of motion blur, which in their opinion would have made the 30fps experience smoother.
However things change with the start of Act 3, where they are revealed frequent dips within city settings, with the performance mode which in the worst cases can drop even between 25 – 30 fps. A problem that according to Digital Foundry could be caused by the limits of the PS5 CPU, given that in these episodes the performances recorded during the analyzes are identical in both quality and performance modes.
