Digital Foundry published his analysis of the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3. The verdict is positive, with tech enthusiasts who were almost completely satisfied with the port. “Almost”, as some performance issues were noted in Act 3.

But let’s go in order. Confirming what ElAnalistaDeBits said in his video analysis, Baldur’s Gate 3 delivers two graphics modes. The preset quality offers a native resolution of 1440p and framerate locked at 30 fps. The performance mode instead achieves the same resolution but by upscaling starting from a minimum resolution of 960p, which corresponds to the preset quality of the FSR 2.

Where the two reviews differ and how they compare to the PC version. In fact, Digital Foundry states that on PS5 Baldur’s Gate 3 is visually practically identical to the PC version with Ultra settingswhere ElAnalistaDeBits compared it to the medium/high preset.