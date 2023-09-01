So it’s no surprise that patch #2 was released today, already included in the PS5 version of the game.

Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s also coming up PS5 and it was unlocked preload of the game for those who will be able to access the experience a few days in advance, thus also revealing the overall dimensions occupied by the game on disc.

All information

What will Baldur’s Gate 3 be like on PS5?

According to the X PlayStation Game Size account, the downloadable version of Baldur’s Gate 3 is 1,002,001 and weighs 108,831GB. Not a little, definitely. The pre-load is only available to those who pre-ordered the Digital Deluxe Edition, who will be able to play starting September 2, 2023. Others will have to wait until September 4, 2023 to pre-load and September 6 to play.

The size of the PS5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3 are in line with those of the generous PC version, which downloads 97.4GB of data and installs 121.47. However, the official requirements speak of having to free up 150GB of space to play.

Also available is the list of Trophies PlayStation, published by the site exophase, which are essentially the same as the PC version, albeit with slightly different descriptions. Be that as it may, the list includes one platinum trophy, two gold trophies, four silver trophies and 47 bronze trophies. Our advice is to avoid reading it so as not to have advances that could spoil any surprises for you.

If you want more informationread our review of Baldur’s Gate 3, related to the PC version.