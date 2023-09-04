Baldur’s Gate 3 will also be officially available on PS5 starting from 6 September, but owners of the Collector’s Edition and Digital Deluxe can play the Larian Studios title for a few hours already, and this is dedicated to them launch trailer.
Turned out to be the best game ever for the average vote on Opencritic for several days, Baldur’s Gate 3 is preparing to also conquer the Sony platformafter taking home stellar ratings on PC and several testimonials from enthusiastic players.
And on Xbox?
As known, Larian Studios had some difficulties to bring his RPG to Xbox Series X|S, but it seems that the problems are now behind us: after discussing the matter with Phil Spencer, the CEO of the studio, Swen Vincke, announced that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on Xbox in 2023 .
A little more patience, in short, and a significantly greater number of users will be able to get their hands on this experience. To while the wait there is always our review of Baldur’s Gate 3.
#Baldurs #Gate #PS5 #Early #Access #Launch #Trailer
Leave a Reply