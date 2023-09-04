Baldur’s Gate 3 will also be officially available on PS5 starting from 6 September, but owners of the Collector’s Edition and Digital Deluxe can play the Larian Studios title for a few hours already, and this is dedicated to them launch trailer.

Turned out to be the best game ever for the average vote on Opencritic for several days, Baldur’s Gate 3 is preparing to also conquer the Sony platformafter taking home stellar ratings on PC and several testimonials from enthusiastic players.