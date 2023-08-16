Players have been putting an impressive number of hours into the RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 by Larian Studios since its official release earlier this month. It currently has more daily active user minutes than games like Remnant II and CS:GO.

Thanks to a Twitter post from Circana’s Mat Piscatella, we know that Baldur’s Gate 3 currently has more than 300 daily minutes (five hours) per daily active user. It’s also worth noting that this takes into account players who are inactive as well as those who are actively playing the game. Meanwhile, the players of Remnant II have been averaging just over 200 minutes a day, and the players from CS:GO they have been logging approximately 150 minutes daily.

From Circana’s Player Engagement Tracker… Baldur’s Gate III’s engagement is wild. Currently over 300 daily minutes per DAU (top line in chart and yes, it includes idling), over 100 more minutes/day than Remnant II (middle line) and >2X CS:GO. https://t.co/88MmDOKo32 pic.twitter.com/aYcvFBFmKJ — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) August 14, 2023

This is not the first time that Baldur’s Gate 3 is in the news for having a very active player base. Last week, the players of Steam they spent more than a quarter of their time playing Baldur’s Gate 3, with 27.5% of total playing time in the United States. Additionally, players managed to rack up a total of 1,225 years in game time over launch weekend.

Baldur’s Gate 3 ranks second in the top 100 most played games of Steam Right now, right behind CS:GO and above dota 2. This has helped the game become one of the biggest releases for pc this year, and it is one of the best selling games in Steam at the moment.

For more content from Baldur’s Gate 3Check out our story on how you could change your appearance in the future and our guide on Thay’s Necromancy.

Via: gamespot

Editor’s note: Baldur’s Gate It is a legendary saga and I am very happy that it came out of nowhere to silence all those who thought that Tears of the Kingdom it had the game of the year spot for sure. Learn some money!