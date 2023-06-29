Baldur’s Gate 3 will now launch on 3rd August for PC, nearly a month earlier than previously planned.

Meanwhile, the game’s PlayStation 5 version will launch slightly later – directly up against Starfield on 6th September.

Discussing this release reshuffle, Larian Studios exec Michael Douse explained that while the PC version was ready to go, the PS5 edition needed slightly more time, and it did not make sense to delay the former just to release at he same time as the latter.

“We’ve always been a studio that aims to release on as many platforms as possible, in order of readiness,” Douse said. “We’ve also aimed for the highest possible quality on every platform we’ve released on.”

Douse went on to state that Badur’s Gate 3 would run at “60fps on PlayStation 5”, with the game itself featuring over 170 hours of cinematics alone. That, Douse pointed out, is “more than twice the length of the entirety of Game of Thrones, and more than three times the dialogue of all three Lord of the Rings novels combined”. So long.

“Reaching a technical bar that matches our design ambitions felt like the right move, while holding back the PC version when we knew we’d be ready felt like the wrong move in such a busy launch period.”

A busy launch period indeed. Starfield, of course, releases just for PC and Xbox Series X/S.













Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in early access on Steam.

On its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 will include seven playable protagonists, 11 playable races, 12 classes and 46 subclasses. Over 600 spells and actions (excluding upcasts) are also included, compared to Larian’s Divinity: Original Sin 2’s 225 player spells and actions.

Those keen to hear more will be able to do so on 7th July, when Larian will host a Baldur’s Gate 3 showcase titled the “Panel from Hell”.

In the meantime, you can check out the game’s recent prequel ARG, Blood in Baldur’s Gate, which is set 15 years before the events of Baldur’s Gate 3.