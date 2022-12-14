There patches 9 from Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces a new class, that of Paladin. Paladins have vowed to side with good. Each character will be able to advance up to level five.

Apparently the Paladin respects the archetype we’ve come to know and appreciate. So he is a very powerful warrior with support and healing abilities. At first he has two subclasses: the Oath of Devotion, which allows you to give an ally an aura that causes 1d4 damage to those who attack him in melee; and the Oath of the Ancients, which creates a healing area around the character.

Paladins can also use the Divine Smite ability in melee to add radiant damage to normal damage.

Paladins who fail to keep their vows can count on one secret class, called Oathbreaker, which brings advantages and disadvantages. It will also be possible to redeem oneself or fully embrace the dark side.

In addition to introducing the Paladin, patch 9 unlocks the level 5 for all classes.

During the patch 9 announcement event, Larian also revealed that actor Matthew Mercer will be voicing Minsc, a returning character from the first two Baldur’s Gate who was unveiled in The Game Awards 2022 trailer.

The update also includes a complete overhaul of the reactions system, allowing characters to choose when to use them. So they are no longer automatic. Finally, it becomes possible to use the Fly spell in and out of combat, to reach out-of-the-way treasure or clues, or to rise above opponents.