Larian Studio has provided some interesting updates on the development progress of the Baldur’s Gate 3which will soon receive the Patch 9 and whose release date would be confirmed for 2023 in the final version of the game.

Patch 9 should therefore be made available by the end of 2022, so it is now the next 5 or 6 weeks, new more detailed information will necessarily have to arrive in the coming days.

Maybe right during the Panel From Hell which is expected in Decemberon the occasion of the holidays, during which a further point of the situation will be made on Baldur’s Gate 3.

On this occasion, or during the presentation event set for December, more precise news will also arrive on the arrival of the full version of the game and perhaps the official release date, which at this point is confirmed for 2023, given that the progress of the works seems to be in line with the program.

In this regard, Larian explained that the Acts 2 and 3 of Baldur’s Gate 3 are currently in the advanced playtesting phase, which demonstrates how the contents are substantially already concluded and in their place, with the last adjustments to be made and the cleaning of the ritual.

Confirming the progress of the development and also the progress made by the team so far, Larian also presented the new studio specializing in motion capture recently opened in Guildford, England, specifically to carry on the recording sessions for Baldur’s Gate 3, demonstrating the scale reached by the production.

The eighth update of the game arrived last July, bringing the Bard class with it, at this point we await the December panel for more information.