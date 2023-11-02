Larian Studios published the patches 4 Of Baldur’s Gate 3which introduces further 1000 adjustments and improvements various to the game, which continues its long path of improvement compared to the launch version.

One of the most characterizing elements of this update are the options accessibilityparticularly regarding the options offered for those with varying levels of color blindness.

Various display options are specifically dedicated to those affected by protanopia, deuteranopia, tritanopia and various levels of color blindness, modifying the coloring of the interface and game elements so as not to encounter visibility problems.

The patch also introduces the ability to customize the appearance of hirelings in the game, once they are recruited to our cause, also dead avatars can be sent to the Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, following the instructions of the enigmatic skeleton.