Larian Studios published the patches 4 Of Baldur’s Gate 3which introduces further 1000 adjustments and improvements various to the game, which continues its long path of improvement compared to the launch version.
One of the most characterizing elements of this update are the options accessibilityparticularly regarding the options offered for those with varying levels of color blindness.
Various display options are specifically dedicated to those affected by protanopia, deuteranopia, tritanopia and various levels of color blindness, modifying the coloring of the interface and game elements so as not to encounter visibility problems.
The patch also introduces the ability to customize the appearance of hirelings in the game, once they are recruited to our cause, also dead avatars can be sent to the Withers’ Wardrobe of Wayward Friends, following the instructions of the enigmatic skeleton.
Various gameplay adjustments
For what concern gameplay, new auto-saves have been added in Shadowlands, Wyrm’s Crossing, and the Lower City, including several locations where they were more rare or non-existent. An option has also been added for those who prefer that the end of turn button needs to be pressed longer to activate.
Some changes were also made in terms of balance and battles, such as some corrections made to boss battles, particularly in Act 3. You can find the complete patch 4 notes at this address. Meanwhile, from Larian we have had further confirmation that Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on Xbox Series X/S in 2023.
