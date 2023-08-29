Larian Studios announced in a post on X that the patches #2 Of Baldur’s Gate 3, which is the second major update of the game, is “just around the corner”. Among the most relevant innovations, will improve performance decisively and will tweak and change different game systems. It will also begin incorporating feedback into Origin character epilogues.

Larian did not provide precise timelines on the publication date of the update, but let’s imagine that it isn’t missing much and that it could arrive around the launch of the PS5 version, which will take place on September 6, 2023. In any case, he promised that he will soon share all the details on the matter, satisfying the curiosity of fans of the game, really many.