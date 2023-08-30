In addition to improving the performance of Baldur’s Gate 3, patch 2 will in short also significantly influence the contents of the RPG, in this case with the addition of an “optional” conclusion precisely for Karlach .

The upcoming patches 2 Of Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces several novelties, and among other things change the ending of the game; starting with that of Karlach, whose epilogue had left several users dumbfounded, who had complained about it on the Larian Studios forums.

Possible spoilers follow

Baldur’s Gate 3, Karlach

Karlach is one of the few characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 who it doesn’t really have a happy ending, regardless of the choices you can make during the campaign. In fact, her curse does not seem to be able to give her a chance, and so in the endgame you can only choose to make her return to Avernus, transform her into a Mind Flayer or let her die.

The awareness of one’s own destiny ultimately arises as an important narrative element for Karlach, therefore the hypothesis of forcing her hand and giving her a happy ending could come into contradiction with the creative freedom that Larian Studios was able to count on during the development of the game.

Anyway, it seems that the team is working to enrich the ending also in relation to other characters, given that the current epilogue seems a bit too short and essential.