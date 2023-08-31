A few days after the release of patch #1, Larian Studios has released the patches #2 Of Baldur’s Gate 3 which fixes several bugs, optimize further the game in different aspects and modify some contents, following the requests of the community.

Patch details

In particular, patch #2, which weighs just under 600MB, allows you to remove party members during the campaign in co-op mode, optimize the game and reduce the size of saves.

As announced, there are several changes that concern Karlach. For example, a scene is added for one of the character’s endings. We do not report information about it because it is a big anticipation of a very advanced moment of the adventure. However, know that dialogues related to the new section have also been added to make it easier to understand what is happening.

For the rest, some have been eliminated blocking bugs, several improvements have been made to the interface and, more generally, many aspects of the game have been overhauled. In fact the release note it’s really long.

Larian of his own made it clear that the updates they will certainly not stop there and that it will continue to improve the game, following the feedback of the community, so much so that it has invited to send reports of any problems through its official channels.

