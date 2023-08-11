Baldur’s Gate 3 will soon receive one large patch 1whereas Larian Studio has clearly said of be at work on this massive update for the game, although a precise roadmap for it is still under wraps.

In a dedicated community post published today on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page, from which we also learned that fans played for 1,225 years in the first weekend and 368 users have already finished it, we also learned that the studio already has a “Road map of hotfixes and patches” already established and thanks the users for helping, in this aspect, to solve various problems, but this program will not be made public, for the time being.