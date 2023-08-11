Baldur’s Gate 3 will soon receive one large patch 1whereas Larian Studio has clearly said of be at work on this massive update for the game, although a precise roadmap for it is still under wraps.
In a dedicated community post published today on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Steam page, from which we also learned that fans played for 1,225 years in the first weekend and 368 users have already finished it, we also learned that the studio already has a “Road map of hotfixes and patches” already established and thanks the users for helping, in this aspect, to solve various problems, but this program will not be made public, for the time being.
Larian doesn’t want to publish the program
Larian has no plans to make public this program because it needs to maintain a certain freedom in arranging things and must also understand the possibility of unexpected problems emerging which require priorities and therefore the established programs to be reviewed at any time.
On the other hand, that the support for the game to be diligent we have seen it: Baldur’s Gate 3 has already received some quick updates, such as the recent hotfix 2.1, but a real first patch will take longer. According to reports from the developers, this “will contain a gigantic list of improvements and changes”, so as to make it the first real large update for the game, apparently already in the works.
