Larian Studios has released the patch #1 Of Baldur’s Gate 3 which weighs 2.2GB and contains more than a thousand fixes , solves some balance problems, others of flow and, finally, allows characters of different heights to kiss without problems. The release note is so big that it didn’t fit the character limit imposed by Steam. If you want to see the full version, you just have to click here .

A big update

The patch fixes many issues in Baldur’s Gate 3

Specifically, what does the patch change? To explain it is Larian Studios itself, who talks about fixing an issue where NPCs could see the player’s characters even though they couldn’t, fixing the bug of flying objects that defied the laws of gravity, and fixing the bug that blocked the final scene of the romance with Shadowheart.

Of course these are just examples compared to the huge amount of others problems solved. Larian Studios has also promised to continue working on cleaning up the game and that it won’t be long before we see patch #2, even described as “around the corner”. For now, however, has not provided details on the matter.

Also reveal the others numbers made so far from the game, which has been played for more than 200,000,000 total hours since launch. That’s 22,000 years. The most popular class is the paladins, followed by the wizards. The least popular are the clerics. The most select species are humans and elves, followed by half-elves. The least favorite are the dwarves, gnomes, halflings and githyanki.

For the rest, if you want more information, read our review of Baldur’s Gate 3.