A live dedicated to the Panel From Hell for Baldur’s Gate 3 (which you can see here). Many announcements, including the arrival of a new patch. There patches 9 from Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s basically a response to feedback from the Early Access player community; includes one class Paladina sistem reaction modified and the ability to progress to level 5. It was also announced that Minsc, an important character for Baldur’s Gate, will be voiced by the Dungeon Master Matt Merceras well as a voice actor.
THE Paladins they have missions and ideals that differentiate them, but all have sworn to stay on the side of good against the evil that invades the world. That they uttered a Oath of Devotiona Oath of the Ancients or any other oath, their main goal is to uphold justice and righteousness above all else.
But what happens if a Paladin breaks this sacred promise? Can there be redemption for them? To find out, players can look at the oathbreaker, a hidden subclass of the Paladin. Will they try to get their pardon back, or will they find out that breaking the oath was worth it after all?
Here are some key points of the patches 9:
- New class: Paladin
- Driven by a noble spirit and ardent reverence, the Paladin class is distinguished by the ability to unleash devastating combos during combat, providing aid and protection to their team when needed.
- Two subclasses:
- Oath of Devotion
- Following the ideal of the knight in shining armor, these Paladins act with honor and virtue to protect the weak and pursue the greater good.
- Holy Rebuke: invoke your oath to grant an ally a vengeful aura that deals 1d4 Radiant damage to anyone who hits them with a melee attack.
- Oath of the Ancients
- Paladins who choose this path will fight on the side of light in the eternal battle against darkness, vowing to preserve the sanctity of life and the beauty of nature.
- Healing Radiance: invoke your oath to allow nature to heal all nearby allies.
- Oath of Devotion
- Divine Smith: when using a melee attack, you can choose to sacrifice a spell slot to deal Radiant damage to your target, in addition to the damage dealt by the weapon.
- Hidden subclass: Oathbreaker
- Paladins who break their sacred oaths become Oathbreakers, which comes with a number of advantages and disadvantages.
- Harness your newfound powers for better or for worse, or embark on the path of redemption.
- Level 5
- It is now possible to progress to level 5, which means a major and significant boost for all classes and the use of level 3 spells, such as Fireballs, to those with Spellcaster skills.
- Improved Reaction system
- Reactions are particular combat actions that can be triggered by different situations: for example, a close-range enemy who is running away can trigger an Attack of Opportunity.
- It is now possible to choose whether or not to use a Reaction when one is activated, making combat even more strategic!
- Flying
- The “Fly” spell can be used to fly both in and out of combat. Spread your wings and fly towards treasures otherwise unreachable or beyond the reach of enemies.
