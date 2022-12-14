A live dedicated to the Panel From Hell for Baldur’s Gate 3 (which you can see here). Many announcements, including the arrival of a new patch. There patches 9 from Baldur’s Gate 3 it’s basically a response to feedback from the Early Access player community; includes one class Paladina sistem reaction modified and the ability to progress to level 5. It was also announced that Minsc, an important character for Baldur’s Gate, will be voiced by the Dungeon Master Matt Merceras well as a voice actor.

THE Paladins they have missions and ideals that differentiate them, but all have sworn to stay on the side of good against the evil that invades the world. That they uttered a Oath of Devotiona Oath of the Ancients or any other oath, their main goal is to uphold justice and righteousness above all else.

But what happens if a Paladin breaks this sacred promise? Can there be redemption for them? To find out, players can look at the oathbreaker, a hidden subclass of the Paladin. Will they try to get their pardon back, or will they find out that breaking the oath was worth it after all?

Here are some key points of the patches 9: