After nearly three years of Early Access (during which time the title in question has sold 2.5 million copies), Baldur’s Gate 3 has finally made its debut in full form on PC last week.

Although it was foreseeable that the game would have a great success on the critical and commercial front given the enormous anticipation it has generated in view of its release, the data that the title is recording these days are exceeding even the wildest expectations.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has in fact recorded a peak of concurrent users of 712,281 players on Steam. On launch day, the opera had managed to peak at over 412,000 playersbut the next day the peak has reached and exceeded half a million.

This data places the game in the top 10 of all time regarding the maximum number of concurrent users on Steam. Currently in ninth place, Baldur’s Gate 3 surpassed Apex Legends and is behind Hogwarts Legacy in eighth place (which has an all-time peak of over 879,000 players).

Shortly after its release, Baldur’s Gate 3 also became Steam Deck Verifiedwhile Larian Studios has confirmed that there will be no microtransactions in the future.

Finally, we remind you that Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available for PC. The title will be released on PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2023while it will arrive on Xbox Series X/S in an unspecified period of 2024.