Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t have one yet release date official on Xbox Series and Larian Studios appears to have it too denied the alleged one that had emerged in recent days, starting from a leak which, apparently, cannot be considered truthful, at least for the moment.
To tell the truth, the message from the usual Michael Douse, director of publishing of Larian who is very active on December 6, 2023but reporting that such information is “new” to him effectively means a denial that the date in question is the one currently established internally by the team.
It is also true that it could simply be a standard “no comment”, considering that Larian still does not want to announce the date and rightly cannot therefore confirm any leak in this regard.
The plan remains to be released by the end of 2023
Commenting on the news of the possible release date for the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3 set for December 6, Douse reported “This it’s new to me“, then explaining the situation better in a second message: “We will let you know the release date as soon as we are sure of the launch version”, he reported.
However, he again confirmed that the current plan is to release the game on Xbox by the end of 2023: “The plan is still to release later this year. The main issue to consider here is that we want to achieve the best possible version which is what the fans on Xbox deserve. This means that we will work on it until we are satisfied and convinced that we can get her out.”
The program to launch Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series At this point an advert could find space within the The Game Awards 2023 set for December 7th, also considering the importance that the Larian game should have during the event.
