Baldur’s Gate 3 employs the 34% less VRAM on Xbox Series S: Larian Studios’ optimizations are bearing fruit, and although there is still work to be done, the development of the version of the game for the Microsoft console is progressing well.

Swen Vincke, founder and CEO of the studio, revealed this by publishing a graph showing how in September the title used over 5.2 GB of total memory as RAM and 3.5 GB as VRAM, while in November the values ​​dropped to 4.7 GB and 2.3 GB respectively.

As we know, Larian Studios has confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will release on Xbox Series X|S later this year and the team is working really hard to meet this commitment.