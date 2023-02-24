Larian Studios sheds some light on the mysterious situation of Baldur’s Gate 3which was announced to arrive on PS5 simultaneously with PC and Mac last night, reporting that the Xbox version is in development long time but what it will take longer to be completed, also due to some technical problems encountered.

“Thanks to everyone for the excitement shown after yesterday’s announcement that Baldur’s Gate 3 will arrive on PS5 alongside the PC version on August 31st,” Larian’s community manager wrote a few minutes ago on the game’s official subReddit. Then he turned to Xbox users, who are looking for information on the possibility of seeing it also on Xbox Series X | S, considering that Baldur’s Gate 3 does not seem to have exclusive agreements in favor of PS5, also based on reports from the developers themselves.

“Xbox gamers, we’ve seen your questions about if and when you can expect Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox. We’ve already had an Xbox version in development for some time, but we’ve encountered some Technical Problems, especially regarding the split-screen co-op mode. We are still working on the Xbox version of Baldur’s Gate 3, but we don’t have the security to announce it yet. Normally we don’t like to announce something until it’s practically ready, because we want to make sure we can deliver on the promises we made.”

Furthermore, Larian reiterated that “There is no exclusivity linked to some platform that prevents Baldur’s Gate 3 from being released on Xbox on the same release date, in case it turns out to be a concrete possibility from a technical point of view. If and when we announce further platforms, we want to do so once we are sure that each release is up to standard. Thanks for understanding!”

This definitively clarifies the matter: as previously reported, Baldur’s Gate 3 will be released on August 31st on PC and PS5, but it is not an absolute or temporary exclusive, with the Xbox version which is in development but which will probably arrive later , although the terms used by Larian are still decidedly vague.