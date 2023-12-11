The problem, however, seems to be linked more to Xbox than to the single Baldur's Gate 3, as other games also encountered the same problem in Football Manager last year and in Starfield about ten days ago, again based on reports via Reddit.

The reports come for example from Reddit , where various users have reported losing save data. For example, user JovialTrash wrote that he lost 20 hours of gameplay after crashing.

Some reports from players are emerging online Baldur's Gate 3 Xbox according to which the Microsoft version of the role-playing game has a major problem. A bug causes the deleting save data to the obvious annoyance of those who have invested even just a few hours, if not dozens, in the adventure.

The Xbox problem

Astarion from Baldur's Gate 3

The problem seems to be linked to very large save files and the Xbox cloud save system. In short, it can understand that the console reports that there is not enough space to save the game and this causes the loss of save data.

At the time of writing there are no comments from Larian Studios via social media and there doesn't seem to be a known way to avoid the problem with Baldur's Gate 3. Fans are trying to create a single save file, reinstall the game, clean up local game saves and avoid using Quick Resume , but nothing seems to work 100%.

Then there is a way to use the cross-save with PC/PS5 for the Xbox version of Baldur's Gate 3, but here too there is a problem: some players say they cannot open the game unless they take the console offline, after activating cross-save.

In short, it is credible that Xbox and Larian Studios must work together to ensure that the problem is resolved.

Finally, we remind you that Baldur's Gate 3 is the game of the year at The Game Awards 2023.