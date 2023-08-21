The always active Michael Douse, Larian’s director of publishing who lately seems to be busy giving information on Twitter, explained that the reason why the PS5 version Of Baldur’s Gate 3 has a preload so close to its release is the willingness to make it available most up-to-date version possiblein keeping with the evolution of the PC version through recent patches.

The information comes in response to an attack by a user on Twitter, who rekindled the absurd “war of exclusives” (although one of the two is not even) between Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3, claiming that the former would be ” more ready” than the second (regarding the PS5 version) because it offered the possibility of preload well in advance compared to the game’s release, as opposed to Larian’s RPG.

Douse then intervened, reporting that “we want people to have the latest patches, because it seems to us that it is the most favorable thing for users. It’s not such a complicated matter”. In this way, any presence of problems is excluded as an explanation for a preload so close to the release of the game.