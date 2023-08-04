Both are graphics APIs which, in very simple terms, manage the communication between the game and the PC hardware and consequently affect performance . DX11 is made by Microsoft and Vulkan by Khronos Group, a consortium of companies that also includes NVIDIA, AMD, Apple, Arm, Epic, Intel, Valve and more. DX11 in theory is an obsolete version that is selling supplanted by the more recent DX12 API, however many games still use them, including precisely Baldur’s Gate 3.

Even before creating your own character and jumping into the adventure, Baldur’s Gate 3 puts players at a crossroads already in the game launcher: what to use between Vulkan API or DX11? Let’s try to clarify.

Recommendations from Larian Studios and PC Gamer

According to the official Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access FAQ, the recommended choice is theAPI Vulkan is the choice suggested by Larian Studioswhich by the way is also the standard option in the game launcher.

The reason is that”Vulkan has a potential performance boost compared to DX11 in most cases, even if for now it is less stable”. This information is precisely related to the Early Access of Baldur’s Gate 3 and therefore may not be perfectly fitting to version 1.0, although the study at the tempo has promised to “actively work on improving performance and stability with the Vulkan API.”

Keep in mind that Baldur’s Gate 3 only came out of early access yesterday, so in-depth analyzes on the subject will be needed to get a precise picture of the situation. However, considering the information shared by Larian Studios, in general the Vulkan API is the choice that we also feel like recommending. If you run into problems of any kind you can always switch to DX11 and see if the situation improves.

The PC Gamer magazine, on the other hand, performed preliminary tests using GPUs from different manufacturers, with results that differ from the above for the nvidia video cards, where 6-13% higher performances were noted with DX11 compared to Vulkan, net of less consistent performances. Conversely, the Vulkan API is recommended for AMD and Intel GPUs.

And you, which API are you using? Have you encountered any problems with DX11 or Vulkan? Let us know in the comments below.