The full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 For pc will arrive on Steam on August 3, but depending on your connection there is a risk that you will only be able to start playing in the following days. As confirmed by Larian Studios in fact for version 1.00 the preload game files before launch.
This detail comes from the last post for the Baldur’s Gate 3 community on Steam and will clearly make more than one player turn up their noses, given that 122 GB of space will be required to install the game on PC.
Considering that the Baldur’s Gate 3 release time in Italy is set at 17:00, this means that many users will be able to start playing only in the evening or late at night, while others with slower connections may have to wait even longer. This lack is mainly due to Steam, since the platform does not allow the preload of the full versions of games already available in Early Access.
Baldur’s Gate 3 may support cross-play after launch
After the debut of the PC version, Baldur’s Gate 3 will also arrive on PS5 on September 6 and later, on a date yet to be defined, also on Xbox Series X | S. For the moment the game does not support the cross play between different platforms for cooperative multiplayer. However, that could change in the future, according to a statement from the studio.
“At launch we guarantee cross-save between PC and PS5, while we will evaluate for cross-play after launch,” Larian Studios reported to the Wccftech portal.
The development team also revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 will look fantastic on Steam Deck, so much so that it aims to achieve “Verified” status at launch on PC.
