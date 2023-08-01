The full version of Baldur’s Gate 3 For pc will arrive on Steam on August 3, but depending on your connection there is a risk that you will only be able to start playing in the following days. As confirmed by Larian Studios in fact for version 1.00 the preload game files before launch.

This detail comes from the last post for the Baldur’s Gate 3 community on Steam and will clearly make more than one player turn up their noses, given that 122 GB of space will be required to install the game on PC.

Considering that the Baldur’s Gate 3 release time in Italy is set at 17:00, this means that many users will be able to start playing only in the evening or late at night, while others with slower connections may have to wait even longer. This lack is mainly due to Steam, since the platform does not allow the preload of the full versions of games already available in Early Access.