The confirmation came with a series of posts on Twitter, where Vincke spoke of the decision not to make any DLC for Baldur's Gate 3 or a possible Baldur's Gate 4, with Larian Studios who will now focus on the next project, while understanding the disappointment from part of the players, with the awareness that the title has a beginning, a middle and an end, therefore it does not necessarily require expansions.

Swen Vincke, the CEO of Larian Studios, reassured players of Baldur's Gate 3 of the fact that the game will continue to receive updates with several interesting new features, including the official mod support and extra footage for some endings.

Vincke's words

“I have never been more sure of a change in strategy. This it's the right thing for Larian. I understand there will be disappointment because people fell in love with what we created, but it was a story with a beginning, middle and end and that's all it needs,” Vincke said.

“The team has grown a lot during Baldur's Gate 3, and I think you can be very excited about what that growth means for our next game. As for Baldur's Gate 3 and its characters, they now belong to Wizard Of The Coast and I think they understand how important they are to the community. I trust they will be treated with respect. It's not easy for us to say goodbye to them, but we also knew from the beginning that one day we would have to. We've learned a lot from their creation, and I can't wait to see those lessons applied to new characters.”

“Furthermore, We're not done with Baldur's Gate 3 updates. There's still a lot of stuff coming, like mod support and extra cutscenes for some endings. Just no new content.”